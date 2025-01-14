See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) : This company which provides electric power, natural gas and energy management services to 2 million customers across the continental United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Constellation Energy’s shares gained 3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) : This market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial’s shares gained 5.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) : This company which, provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform that helps in starting, scaling, marketing, and running a business, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Shopify’s shares gained 21.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
