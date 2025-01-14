Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) : This company which provides electric power, natural gas and energy management services to 2 million customers across the continental United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Constellation Energy’s shares gained 3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) : This market-leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial’s shares gained 5.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) : This company which, provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform that helps in starting, scaling, marketing, and running a business, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Shopify’s shares gained 21.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

