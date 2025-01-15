Back to top

FSPGX tracks the Russell 1000 Growth Index, focusing on the large-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity market. It aims for at least 80% asset allocation in the index's securities. With the potential to engage in securities lending, FSPGX may be non-diversified due to market cap shifts within index constituents, aligning with the 1940 Act's regulations. Its performance is tied to the economic health and trends of major U.S. growth companies.


