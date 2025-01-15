Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 15th:

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

