Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 15th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 15th:
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Flutter Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
YPF Sociedad Anonima has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
