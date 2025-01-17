Back to top

VPMCX

VPMCX focuses on large- and mid-cap stocks with strong earnings growth prospects undervalued by the market. Its strategy seeks to capitalize on mispriced opportunities, often driven by macroeconomic factors like market cycles and sector trends. Amid fluctuating interest rates and economic shifts, VPMCX aims to perform by selecting high-potential companies with sound fundamentals, making it suitable for investors seeking active management in growth-oriented equities.


