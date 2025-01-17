Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FNCMX

Read MoreHide Full Article

FNCMX tracks the Nasdaq Composite, largely focusing on tech-driven stocks. It employs statistical sampling for a representative portfolio, targeting capitalization, industry, P/E, P/B ratios, etc. The fund primarily holds stocks in the index, engaging in securities lending for income. The fund's performance is tied to the tech-heavy index, implying higher volatility and potential growth. Outcomes may vary with the tech sector's macroeconomic influence and regulatory shifts affecting large constituents.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index (FNCMX) - free report >>