Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
DXC Technology (DXC - Free Report) : This world’s second largest end-to-end IT services company which offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
DXC Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25 compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
RITHM CAP CP (RITM - Free Report) : This company which, is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
RITHM CAP CP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80 compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This financial products and services company which offers banking, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Intercorp Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98 compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
