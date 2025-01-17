See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>
Banco De Chile (BCH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>
Banco De Chile (BCH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Banco De Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking company which is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Banco De Chile Price and Consensus
Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.
Banco De Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco De Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco De Chile Quote
Peoples Financial Services (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a full range of financial services in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 28% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This financial services company which, provides diversified financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.7% over the last 60 days.
First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus
First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
First Horizon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Horizon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Horizon Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens