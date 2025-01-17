Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Banco De Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking company which is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.

Peoples Financial Services (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides a full range of financial services in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 28% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This financial services company which, provides diversified financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

