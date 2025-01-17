See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 17th:
Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Flutter Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company, which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.