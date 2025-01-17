Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 17th:

Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT - Free Report) : This company which is an online sports betting and iGaming operator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Flutter Entertainment has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company, which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


