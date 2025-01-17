Back to top

FLPSX

FLPSX targets undervalued assets by investing primarily in low-priced stocks, <$35/share, with solid earnings yields. Its focus on small to mid-sized companies allows for potential growth but involves higher risk. Diverse in domestic/foreign equities, it employs a fundamental analysis approach. Amid economic shifts, the fund may gain from market inefficiencies but faces volatility, especially in turbulent markets.


