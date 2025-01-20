See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Plumus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Claros has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.98, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
New Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.73, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
