Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Plumas Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus

Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus

Plumas Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Plumas Bancorp Quote

Plumus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Plumas Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Plumas Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Plumas Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Plumas Bancorp Quote

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote

Claros has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.98, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote

New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote

New Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.73, compared with 24.99 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

New Gold Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

New Gold Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

New Gold Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | New Gold Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - free report >>

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) - free report >>

Published in

finance