See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) - free report >>
ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) - free report >>
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) - free report >>
ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) - free report >>
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CareDx, Inc (CDNA - Free Report) : This diagnostic solutions company for transplant patients and caregivers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
CareDx, Inc. Price and Consensus
CareDx, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CareDx, Inc. Quote
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) : This specialty minerals and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
ICL Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
ICL Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ICL Group Ltd. Quote
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Price and Consensus
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. price-consensus-chart | Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Quote
Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa Price and Consensus
Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.