Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ABALX

Read MoreHide Full Article

ABALX adopts a balanced investment strategy, targeting both growth and income by allocating its assets across stocks, investment-grade bonds, and government securities. It focuses on medium to larger cap companies but is not cap size restricted. With a dual emphasis on dividend-paying stocks and high-quality bonds, the fund aims to capitalize on long-term opportunities while maintaining a minimum 50% equity and 25% debt investment. Portfolio diversification includes both U.S. and international securities.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AMERICAN BALANCED FUND INC (ABALX) - free report >>