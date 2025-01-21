Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

Fox Corporation (FOXA - Free Report) : This news, sports, and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

