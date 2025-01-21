See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa Price and Consensus
Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.
Alcoa Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alcoa dividend-yield-ttm | Alcoa Quote
Fox Corporation (FOXA - Free Report) : This news, sports, and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Fox Corporation Price and Consensus
Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Fox Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fox Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fox Corporation Quote
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corp. price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Independent Bank Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corp. Quote
