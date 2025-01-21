See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
CareDx, Inc (CDNA - Free Report) : This diagnostic solutions company for transplant patients and caregivers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
CareDx’s shares gained 13.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Anavex’s shares gained 63.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Alnylam’s shares gained 1.6% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
