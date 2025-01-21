Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

CareDx, Inc (CDNA - Free Report) : This diagnostic solutions company for transplant patients and caregivers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

CareDx’s shares gained 13.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL - Free Report) : This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Anavex’s shares gained 63.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

Alnylam’s shares gained 1.6% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

biotechnology pharmaceuticals