We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) : This financial services giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and Consensus
JPMorgan Chase & Co. price-consensus-chart | JPMorgan Chase & Co. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This financial institution has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Citigroup Inc. Price and Consensus
Citigroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citigroup Inc. Quote
Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.
Hippo Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Hippo Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hippo Holdings Inc. Quote
Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) : This operator of sandwich shops has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus
Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.