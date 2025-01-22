Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) : This financial services giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and Consensus

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and Consensus

JPMorgan Chase & Co. price-consensus-chart | JPMorgan Chase & Co. Quote

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This financial institution has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Citigroup Inc. Price and Consensus

Citigroup Inc. Price and Consensus

Citigroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citigroup Inc. Quote

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hippo Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hippo Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hippo Holdings Inc. Quote

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) : This operator of sandwich shops has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus

Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus

Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>

Citigroup Inc. (C) - free report >>

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) - free report >>

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) - free report >>

Published in

finance restaurants