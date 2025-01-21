Back to top

PRGTX

PRGTX focuses on global technology companies, with at least 80% of assets in tech stocks generating most revenue from tech advancements. Investments span multiple countries, with a 25% minimum allocation outside the U.S., including emerging markets. The fund targets a diverse tech spectrum, from small innovators to established players, and may invest in non-tech beneficiaries of tech growth. It's nondiversified, allowing concentrated investments in top-performing holdings, and relies on fundamental analysis for stock selection.


