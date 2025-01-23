Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT - Free Report) : This jewelry retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP - Free Report) : This company that provides concrete pumping and waste management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. (BAK - Free Report) : This producer of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 57.9% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


