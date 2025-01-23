We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT - Free Report) : This jewelry retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Quote
GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.
GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus
GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP - Free Report) : This company that provides concrete pumping and waste management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus
CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
Braskem S.A. (BAK - Free Report) : This producer of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 57.9% over the last 60 days.
Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus
Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.