Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PRHSX

Read MoreHide Full Article

PRHSX focuses on health sciences, investing primarily in large- and mid-cap companies across pharmaceuticals, healthcare services, medical devices, and biotech sectors. It employs a growth investment strategy, but may lean towards value in high valuation contexts. Though US-centric, it can hold foreign stocks and even private firms. Its performance is tied to healthcare innovation, regulation, and broader economic health trends.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


T. Rowe Price Health Sciences (PRHSX) - free report >>