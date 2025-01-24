Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) : This specialty minerals and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

ICL Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

ICL Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

ICL Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ICL Group Ltd. Quote

New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC - Free Report) : This mineral exploration company focusing on gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

New Found Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

New Found Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

New Found Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Found Gold Corp. Quote

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) : This apparel, shoes, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG - Free Report) : This explorer, developer, and evaluator of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Price and Consensus

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Price and Consensus

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Quote

P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) : This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

P10, Inc. Price and Consensus

P10, Inc. Price and Consensus

P10, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P10, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


P10, Inc. (PX) - free report >>

ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) - free report >>

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) - free report >>

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) - free report >>

New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-staples