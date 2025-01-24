We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ICL Group Ltd (ICL - Free Report) : This specialty minerals and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
New Found Gold Corp. (NFGC - Free Report) : This mineral exploration company focusing on gold deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) : This apparel, shoes, and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG - Free Report) : This explorer, developer, and evaluator of mineral properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) : This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.