See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Chubb Limited (CB) - free report >>
The Allstate Corporation (ALL) - free report >>
Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Chubb Limited (CB) - free report >>
The Allstate Corporation (ALL) - free report >>
Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) - free report >>
Bear of the Day: Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
Landing a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day, Goosehead Insurance (GSHD - Free Report) is a stock that may need to be avoided based on its stretched valuation and inadequate balance sheet.
While Goosehead’s growth has been captivating since going public in 2018, GSHD looks uncomfortably expensive at over $100 a share. This is especially true with broader industry risks on the horizon in key markets such as Los Angeles.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
California Wildfires & Balance Sheet
Although underwriting margins have been very favorable for property/casualty and multi-line insurance companies in recent years (higher inflationary environment), the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles have led to a high number of claims and increased financial burden on insurers.
Notably, Goosehead also has operations in San Diego and Sacramento while other smaller insurance companies have scaled back or left the California market altogether.
Long-standing insurance giants like Progressive (PRG - Free Report) ) should be able to sustain and be relatively unaffected but investors will want to be mindful of emerging companies like Goosehead which are more vulnerable to rising costs and have inadequate balance sheets.
To that point, Goosehead only has $50 million in cash & equivalents despite its growing niche as an independent personal lines insurance agency. More concerning, Goosehead is barely solvent with its total assets at $358 million compared to $356 million in total liabilities.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Goosehead’s Stretched Valuation
Taking away from its compelling growth narrative is that Goosehead stock trades at 55.4X forward earnings and EPS estimates have dropped 10% in the last 30 days for fiscal 2025.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
GSHD is at an alarming premium to its Zacks Insurance-Multi Line Industry average of 9.9X forward earnings with the benchmark S&P 500 at 22.5X. Furthermore, Goosehead still trades at more than 10X sales with the industry average at 1.5X and the benchmark at 5.6X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Scheduled to release its Q4 results on February 19, there appears to be more downside risk ahead for Goosehead stock and it wouldn’t be surprising if the company’s outlook for FY25 is underwhelming.
At current levels, the risk to reward isn’t favorable as a large pullback looks inevitable with GSHD up nearly +200% in the last two years.