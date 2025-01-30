We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Broad-Based Sector Growth Expected for 2025
Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>
Here are the key points:
Notable Earnings Results
Just to feature two recent reports, the strong results from Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) contrast with the underwhelming guidance in the Danaher Corp. (DHR - Free Report) report.
Royal Caribbean shares have more than doubled over the past year, and the company’s quarterly report and guidance suggest plenty of operating momentum to justify this stock market performance. Royal Caribbean’s Q4 earnings increased +34.4% from the year-earlier level on +12.9% higher revenues. While the company’s guidance represented an upside to consensus estimates, the analysts following the company noted conservatism in the numbers and wouldn’t be surprised if guidance was raised again in the coming months thanks to the all-around strength in demand.
Danaher’s results came a hair short of the estimates that reflected its pre-announcement, but the market’s bigger disappointment likely reflected the weak guidance. Shares of this maker of medical and commercial products have been laggards lately, down -2.5% this month vs. +3.2% gain for the S&P 500 index.
Tech to Remain a Key Growth Driver
The Tech sector has been a significant growth driver in recent quarters, and the trend is expected to continue in 2024 Q4 and beyond. For Q4, Tech sector earnings are expected to be up +15.2% from the same period last year on +10.3% higher revenues, the 6th quarter in a row of double-digit earnings growth.
This would follow the sector’s +22.6% earnings growth on +11% higher revenues in 2024 Q3. As the chart below shows, the sector’s growth trajectory is expected to continue in the coming quarters.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition to the Tech sector’s strong growth profile, the sector is also among the few sectors whose earnings outlook is steadily improving. This shows up in the revisions trend for the Tech sector for both Q4 and full year 2025.
The Earnings Big Picture
The chart below shows expectations for 2024 Q4 in terms of what was achieved in the preceding four periods and what is currently expected for the next four quarters.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The chart below shows the overall earnings picture on an annual basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As you can see, the expectation is for double-digit earnings growth in each of the next two years, with the number of sectors enjoying strong growth notably expanding from the narrow base we have been seeing lately.
In fact, 2025 is expected to have all 16 Zacks sectors enjoy earnings growth, with 8 of the 16 Zacks sectors expected to produce double-digit earnings growth. Unlike the last two years, when the Mag 7 group drove all or most of the aggregate earnings growth, we will have double-digit S&P 500 earnings growth in 2025, even without the contribution from this mega-cap group.