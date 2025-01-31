Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EnerSys (ENS): This energy storage solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA - Free Report) : Thisdigital platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) : This online fashion retailer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.

AC Immune SA (ACIU - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


