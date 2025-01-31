See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
EnerSys (ENS): This energy storage solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA - Free Report) : Thisdigital platform company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX - Free Report) : This online fashion retailer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.9% over the last 60 days.
AC Immune SA (ACIU - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
