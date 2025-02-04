Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Victoria's Secret (VSCO - Free Report) : This company which is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Associated BancCorp (ASB - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides an array of banking and non-banking products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 day.

Okta (OKTA - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of identity for the enterprise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA - Free Report) : This company which is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


computers consumer-discretionary finance retail travel-leisure