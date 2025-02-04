See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) : This company which acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.
NextEra Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.9 compared with 30.2 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Galp Energia (GLPEY - Free Report) : This energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Galp Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.30 compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP - Free Report) : This company which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
Concrete Pumping Holdings’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.67 compared with 26.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
