Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:  

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) : This company which acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

NextEra Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.9 compared with 30.2 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP pe-ratio-ttm | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Galp Energia (GLPEY - Free Report) : This energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Galp Energia SGPS SA Price and Consensus

Galp Energia SGPS SA Price and Consensus

Galp Energia SGPS SA price-consensus-chart | Galp Energia SGPS SA Quote

Galp Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.30 compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Galp Energia SGPS SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Galp Energia SGPS SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Galp Energia SGPS SA pe-ratio-ttm | Galp Energia SGPS SA Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP - Free Report) : This company which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.67 compared with 26.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) - free report >>

Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) - free report >>

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy business-services oil-energy