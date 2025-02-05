We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) : This bank and financial holding company which offers overall banking operations and services across the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Texas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus
Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
FIRST MID BNCSH (FMBH - Free Report) : This banking company which provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company which offers retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 day.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This financial products and services company which offers banking, insurance, real estate operations and others, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.