Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hancock Whitney (HWC - Free Report) : This bank and financial holding company which offers overall banking operations and services across the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Texas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

FIRST MID BNCSH (FMBH - Free Report) : This banking company which provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT - Free Report) : This bank holding company which offers retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 day.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This financial products and services company which offers banking, insurance, real estate operations and others, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) - free report >>

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) - free report >>

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) - free report >>

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance