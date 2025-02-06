We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB - Free Report) : This banking company which provides banking services to consumers and businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 day.
German American Bancorp (GABC - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company which offers retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Business First Bancshares (BFST - Free Report) : This company which provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX - Free Report) : This commercially focused, bank holding company which operates primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest chicken produces, distributes and marketer of chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods in U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.