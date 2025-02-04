See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Noble Corporation PLC (NE) - free report >>
BARINGS BDC, INC. (BBDC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Noble Corporation PLC (NE) - free report >>
BARINGS BDC, INC. (BBDC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:
Barings BDC (BBDC - Free Report) : This externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
BARINGS BDC, INC. Price and Consensus
BARINGS BDC, INC. price-consensus-chart | BARINGS BDC, INC. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 9.8%.
BARINGS BDC, INC. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BARINGS BDC, INC. dividend-yield-ttm | BARINGS BDC, INC. Quote
Noble Corporation PLC (NE - Free Report) : This company which is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Noble Corporation PLC Price and Consensus
Noble Corporation PLC price-consensus-chart | Noble Corporation PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Noble Corporation PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Noble Corporation PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Noble Corporation PLC Quote
Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) : This Home Savings Bank which is a full-service insurance agency,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Premier Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Premier Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Premier Financial Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Premier Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Premier Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier Financial Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens