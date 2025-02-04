Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Barings BDC (BBDC - Free Report) : This externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 9.8%.

Noble Corporation PLC (NE - Free Report) : This company which is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) : This Home Savings Bank which is a full-service insurance agency,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Published in

dividend-yield finance oil-energy