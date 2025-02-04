We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:
Noble Corporation PLC (NE - Free Report) : This company which is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Noble Corporation PLC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53 compared with 23 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Science Applications International (SAIC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading information technology and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Science Applications International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.91 compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) : This company which operates as a regional airline in the United States through its subsidiary SkyWest Airlines, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
SkyWest’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.12 compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.