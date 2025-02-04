Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:  

Noble Corporation PLC (NE - Free Report) : This company which is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Noble Corporation PLC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53 compared with 23 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Science Applications International (SAIC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading information technology and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.91 compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) : This company which operates as a regional airline in the United States through its subsidiary SkyWest Airlines, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.12 compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


