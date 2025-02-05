Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:

Cavco Industries (CVCO - Free Report) : This company which designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Cavco Industries’ shares gained 12.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares’ shares gained 10.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad line of quality upholstered furniture for residential, commercial, and recreational vehicle seating use, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Flexsteel Industries’ shares gained 5.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

