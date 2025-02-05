See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) - free report >>
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) - free report >>
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:
GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
GIII Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)
G-III Apparel Group, LTD. pe-ratio-ttm | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote
Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) : This leading fashion specialty retailer in the United States which offers an extensive selection of both branded and private-label merchandise, which are positioned in the upscale segment of the industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Nordstrom, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nordstrom, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote
Nordstrom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.10 compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Nordstrom, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Nordstrom, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote
Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT - Free Report) : This banking company which provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
Eagle Bancorp Montana’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.