Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:  

GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

GIII Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) : This leading fashion specialty retailer in the United States which offers an extensive selection of both branded and private-label merchandise, which are positioned in the upscale segment of the industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nordstrom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.10 compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nordstrom, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT - Free Report) : This banking company which provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


