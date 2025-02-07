We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Allegiant (ALGT - Free Report) : This low-cost passenger airline company which focuses on linking leisure travelers in small and medium sized cities to world-class leisure destinations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 day.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Universal Technical Institute (UTI - Free Report) : This company which provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and manages convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.