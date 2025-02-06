Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 6th:

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 4.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) : This company which operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

