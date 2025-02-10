We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Bull of the Day: Interactive Brokers (IBKR)
Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR - Free Report) operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. Analysts have positively revised expectations across the board, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry, which is currently ranked in the top 1% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.
Interactive Brokers
IBKR shares have delivered a strong performance over the past year, up nearly 150% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Favorable quarterly results have aided the move, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 3% across its last four releases.
The company’s results have been aided by higher customer trading volumes, with volumes in options and stocks increasing 32% and 65%, respectively, throughout its latest period. Commission revenue of $477 million throughout the period shot 37% higher year-over-year.
Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
In addition, customers continue flocking to the platform, with customer accounts growing a notable 30% year-over-year to 3.3 million throughout the latest period.
Valuation multiples have expanded considerably, with the current 30.6X forward 12-month earnings multiple well above the 18.7X five-year median. The current PEG ratio works out to 1.6X, again above the 0.8X five-year median.
The stock sports a Style Score of ‘D’ for Value.
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).