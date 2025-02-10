See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus
National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
National Fuel Gas Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
National Fuel Gas Company dividend-yield-ttm | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified mortgage financing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
