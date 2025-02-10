Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This diversified energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

National Fuel Gas Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Fuel Gas Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

National Fuel Gas Company dividend-yield-ttm | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified mortgage financing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 11.2%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) - free report >>

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - free report >>

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) - free report >>

Published in

finance