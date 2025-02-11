We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This consumer and commercial banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
First Bancorp (FBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
First Bancorp Price and Consensus
First Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Bancorp Quote
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus
Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX - Free Report) : This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Quote
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY - Free Report) : This energy and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
OMV AG Price and Consensus
OMV AG price-consensus-chart | OMV AG Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.