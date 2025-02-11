Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This consumer and commercial banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

First Bancorp (FBNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This company that provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX - Free Report) : This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY - Free Report) : This energy and chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


