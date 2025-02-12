Back to top

Bull of the Day: Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio Company Overview

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Twilio ((TWLO - Free Report) ) is a cloud communications platform enabling developers to integrate various communication channels, such as voice, messaging, and video, into their applications through a set of APIs. Developers use Twilio to build and customize communication features in web and mobile applications, allowing businesses to enhance customer engagement, automate processes, and facilitate seamless communication. Twilio’s services include programmable messaging, voice calling, video conferencing, and more, providing a flexible and scalable solution for businesses to create personalized and efficient communication experiences.

Soaring Demand for Programmable Voice and Messaging Products

Twilio counts Fortune 500 juggernauts like Airbnb ((ABNB - Free Report) ), Dell ((DELL - Free Report) ), and Netflix ((NFLX - Free Report) ) as customers. The company’s products mean that automated customer service technology can reply to customer inquiries instantaneously, save time, money, and boost overall customer satisfaction. Twilio’s consistent efforts in developing innovative communication products boost top-and-bottom line performance. After swinging from a loss to a profit in 2023, Twilio has never looked back. Last quarter, EPS bolted 76% year-over-year.

New Innovations Breed New Business for Twilio

Twilio acquired SendGrid, a cloud-based email delivery service that helps businesses send and manage both marketing and transactional emails. Through key acquisitions like SendGrid, Twilio now offers a full suite of digital engagement tools rather than a niche offering. Meanwhile, the company is not only diversifying its product suite but also its global footprint. For instance, Twilio expanded its footprint to the Indian communication market by acquiring communications platform-as-a-service ValueFirst. Twilio’s multi-pronged strategy encompasses both organic growth and growth through aggressive acquisitions.

Twilio Integration With GPT-4 Bears Fruit

Twilio shares jumped 20% late last month after the company provided surprise bullish guidance at an investor conference. Twilio expects margins to be a juicy 21-22% by 2027, far ahead of Wall Street expectations (currently, TWLO’s margins are ~16%). Twilio’s robust results can be attributed to its integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, which allows more personalization and a much more robust product. Though investors cheered the pre-announcement news, a quick glance at the TWLO chart shows that investors are in no rush to sell shares for a profit. TWLO has held its gap bullishly and is consolidating constructively.

Because they are unexpected, pre-announcements can act as a tailwind for months. Recall that Super Micro Computer ((SMCI - Free Report) ) more than tripled in a few months after pre-announcing earnings early last year.

Wall Street is Warming Up to Twilio

Several Wall Street analysts tracked by Zacks have bolstered their earnings expectations for the company over the past two months, echoing management’s bullish view. Recent analyst revisions higher is a bullish sign and a core ingredient to the powerful Zacks Rank.

Bottom Line

By leveraging its cloud communications platform and through strategic acquisitions like SendGrid, Twilio is expanding its product suite and global reach. The integration of GPT-4 further drives innovation and improved margins in excess of analyst expectations.


