Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Freshworks Inc. Price and Consensus

Freshworks Inc. Price and Consensus

Freshworks Inc. price-consensus-chart | Freshworks Inc. Quote

SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Quote

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This workforce solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus

FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC - Free Report) : This animal health and mineral nutrition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (SFTBY) - free report >>

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) - free report >>

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) - free report >>

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) - free report >>

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) - free report >>

Published in

communications medical