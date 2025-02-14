We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Freshworks Inc. Price and Consensus
Freshworks Inc. price-consensus-chart | Freshworks Inc. Quote
SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR Quote
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This workforce solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus
Adtalem Global Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus
FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC - Free Report) : This animal health and mineral nutrition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price and Consensus
Phibro Animal Health Corporation price-consensus-chart | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.