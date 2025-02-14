We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
3 Stocks That Can Benefit from Valentine's Day Momentum: AMZN, M, VSCO
Moving past the holiday shopping season, which is capped by Christmas and New Year's, several retailers will be able to gain or keep their momentum going with Valentine's Day.
Keeping this in mind, here are three retail stocks that could benefit from Valentine’s Day shopping and may be in store for more upside in the coming weeks.
Amazon’s Ultimate Brand Sale
Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) online presence and frequent sales events can lead to an advantage over competitors like Walmart (WMT - Free Report) and Target (TGT - Free Report) even for a more intimate or “in-person” holiday like Valentine’s Day. Prime shipping plays a part in this, which ensures quick delivery for last-minute shoppers with Amazon’s Ultimate Brand Sale sticking out among its omnichannel peers.
The Ultimate Brand Sale has attracted Valentine’s Day shoppers with 80% discounts on a wide range of products including beauty goods, home goods, and electronics. Coming off a record holiday shopping season, Amazon recently posted Q4 sales of $187.79 billion with AMZN up nearly +35% over the last six months as the e-commerce giant continues to reward long-term investors.
Valentine’s Day Could Strengthen Macy’s Rebound Prospects
Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
Trading at $15, Macy’s (M - Free Report) stock is near its 52-week lows and may start to make the argument for a buy-the-dip candidate. Notably, Macy’s stock trades at just 6X forward earnings and typically sees a significant boost from Valentine’s Day as the company offers special deals on chocolates, jewelry, clothing, and home goods.
Although there could still be better buying opportunities, the risk to reward is becoming favorable with Macy’s at a discount to its Zacks-Retail Regional Department Stores Industry average of 10.2X forward earnings. Plus, at current levels, Macy’s has a 4.7% annual dividend yield which tops its industry average of 3.25% and the S&P 500’s 1.19% average.
Victoria's Secret’s Niche
Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)
Last but not least is Victoria’s Secret (VSCO - Free Report) , which of course has a niche as an intimate specialty retailer. Very likely to benefit from Valentine’s Day, Victoria's Secret’s stock is seeing a positive trend of earnings estimate revisions which correlates with its buy rating.
VSCO has popped over +40% in the last six months but trades at a reasonable 11.5X forward earnings multiple. Starting to gain traction as a suitable long-term investment, Victoria’s Secret’s EPS is expected to increase 4% this year and is projected to spike another 19% in fiscal 2026 to $2.83 per share. More intriguing, FY25 and FY26 EPS estimates are up 2% and 5% in the last 30 days respectively.
Takeaway
Amazon, Macy’s, and Victoria’s Secret stock will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks as they may be capitalizing on Valentine’s Day. Following the trend of earnings estimate revisions will be an indicator of such with Victoria’s Secret standing out in this regard.