New Strong Buy Stocks for February 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) : This beverage distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.
Root, Inc. (ROOT - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.4% over the last 60 days.
Roku, Inc. (ROKU - Free Report) : This tv streaming platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.