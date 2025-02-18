Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.1% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 3.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chaincarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This railroad equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

