Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19:
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) : This financial services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Oportun Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11 compared with 22.11 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH - Free Report) : This payment technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing by 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Priority Technology Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.04 compared with 24.81 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
DNOW Inc. (DNOW - Free Report) : This downstream energy services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
DNOW has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.03 compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
