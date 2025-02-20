We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus
Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Newmark Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Newmark Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newmark Group, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Advantest Corporation (ATEYY - Free Report) : This semiconductors company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Advantest Corp. Price and Consensus
Advantest Corp. price-consensus-chart | Advantest Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.