New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Advantest Corporation (ATEYY - Free Report) : This semiconductors company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

