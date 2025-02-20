Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.75 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.24 compared with 23.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.70 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Molson Coors Beverage Company PE Ratio (TTM)

