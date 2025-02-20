See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
Peoples Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.75 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.24 compared with 23.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Urban Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus
Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
Molson Coors Beverage Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.70 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Molson Coors Beverage Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Molson Coors Beverage Company pe-ratio-ttm | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.