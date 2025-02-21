Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB - Free Report) : This cannabis company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 560% over the last 60 days.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA - Free Report) : This water infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This warehouse club operator company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH - Free Report) : This payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


