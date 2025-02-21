Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB - Free Report) : This cannabis company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 560% over the last 60 days.

Aurora Cannabis' shares gained 35.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services' shares gained 4.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This warehouse club operator company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club's shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


