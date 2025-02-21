Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB - Free Report) : This cannabis company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 560% over the last 60 days.

Aurora Cannabis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.59 compared with 22.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH - Free Report) : This payment technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing by 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Priority Technology Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.95 compared with 24.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


