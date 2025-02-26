We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus
FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote
Peoples Financial Services (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote
Lenovo Group (LNVGY - Free Report) : This personal technology company which is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 day.
Lenovo Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Lenovo Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Lenovo Group Ltd. Quote
SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
SouthState Corporation Price and Consensus
SouthState Corporation price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corporation Quote
Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) : This company which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus
Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.