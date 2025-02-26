Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Lenovo Group (LNVGY - Free Report) : This personal technology company which is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 day.

SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) : This company which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


