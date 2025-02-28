We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of unique and creative content via myriad channels, including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming and the sale of consumer products featuring brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW - Free Report) : This company which is an owner/lessor of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 day.
BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company which specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Archrock (AROC - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.