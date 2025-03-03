Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL - Free Report) : This distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retailing of motor fuels, and operator of convenience stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 5.7%.

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD - Free Report) : This diesel and natural gas engine company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Published in

auto-tires-trucks