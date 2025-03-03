See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL - Free Report) : This distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retailing of motor fuels, and operator of convenience stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and Consensus
CrossAmerica Partners LP price-consensus-chart | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 5.7%.
CrossAmerica Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
CrossAmerica Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote
China Yuchai International Limited (CYD - Free Report) : This diesel and natural gas engine company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
China Yuchai International Limited Price and Consensus
China Yuchai International Limited price-consensus-chart | China Yuchai International Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
China Yuchai International Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
China Yuchai International Limited dividend-yield-ttm | China Yuchai International Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.