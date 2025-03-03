See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This company that provides electrical and mechanical construction and facilities, building, and industrial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.50, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company specializing in neurosciences and oncology carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Jazz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.21, compared with 21.53 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Sterling has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.32, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
